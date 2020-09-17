This Scientist Kept It Real About What Life Looks Like Juggling Parenthood And Doing Her Job

“I guess I just wanted to be honest about the situation because a lot of people are struggling right now, and I think it's helpful to be reminded that it's not you alone. We all don't have it together," Gretchen Goldman, 36, told BuzzFeed News.

A scientist and mom who shared a behind-the-scenes look at life as a parent and as a regular news contributor told BuzzFeed News that her now-viral tweet was inspired by transparency. She also wanted to highlight the long-term implications that the pandemic could have on minority groups.

After appearing on CNN this week, Goldman shared on Twitter what the CNN interview didn’t capture. She said she had "45 minutes to prepare and that's prepared both in terms of content and appearance."

"And because of expectations on women on camera, a significant part of that time has to also be spent on my physical appearance and then getting the right setup," she added.

As part of the Union of Concerned Scientists, Goldman's job often means that she is regularly called on to give her expert opinion or comment on news developments relating to science.

“Normally, if that happened in the middle of the workday, it wouldn't be as big of a deal, right? I would walk a few blocks to the CNN studio, go record and I wouldn't have to rearrange my house and make sure that children and their things were out of the camera view and out of the sound space,” she said.

From the waist up, Goldman appeared on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on CNN in a canary yellow blazer to discuss the dangers of appointing David Legates to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

From the waist down, she opted for casual black shorts with her laptop perched on a chair and a floor covered in children’s toys.

“We're not near any extended family or anything so we really needed that paid, outside-the-house care to give us that time and space to work," Goldman said. "Normally I would have a lot more freedom and the time and space to have uninterrupted time, and I think that's one of the biggest impacts on professionals now is the lack of uninterrupted time.”

Goldman, who has two sons, ages 2 and 4, highlighted the number of news segments that had been gatecrashed by surprise appearances from children over the pandemic and said how working from home with young children had various challenges.

“I think especially with my very young kids, that's magnified by the micro stressors of every time you hear a sound in the other room, if they are crying or screaming, you have to worry about whether it is, like, a threat to their physical safety because they're young enough that you have to actually watch them and I need to make sure, like, while I was distracted writing this email, did the TV fall on them? Did they choke on a toy? It's very stressful,” she said.

“By the end of the day, parents, employees are just mentally exhausted.”

Her tweet capturing the two very different setups has been liked more than 280,000 times, and the responses have been “overwhelmingly positive” and reassuring.