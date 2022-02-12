A Police Department Is Investigating Why Its Twitter Account Liked A Tweet Promoting Racist, Troll-y George Floyd NFTs

The San Francisco Police Department said it is conducting an internal investigation as to why the official Twitter account for its Central Station bureau “liked” a tweet from an account promoting a collection of racist NFTs using the likeness of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a white police officer in 2020.

The tweet, posted on Feb. 7, came from an account marketing NFTs in Floyd’s likeness, called “Floydies.” The creators call the NFTs "a unique and progressive way to celebrate the monumental life of George Floyd," and they first appeared on NFT marketplace OpenSea in December of last year, according to Input Mag.

The creators behind them have claimed that ownership of a “Floydie” comes with an “N-word pass.”

“Who is allowed to own a N-word pass is at the sole discretion of Black People. These people are often not equipped to make such important decisions,” they said.

It’s unclear who is behind this NFT collection. The creators told BuzzFeed News over Twitter direct messages that it was not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement and had no interest in aligning with the organization. When asked about its use of Floyd's image, the creators claimed they were doing "great service to the BIPOC community" and that their intentions had been "misrepresented." They said they believed that those who knew Floyd "wouldn't be offended by the project."

They also declined to comment on their statement on the "N-word pass" and refused to say who they were. However, in a comment to Input Mag in December, they said, “To the people who think I’m super-racist, I would say I’m just an opportunist.”