"Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has announced that she and Simon Guobadia — the former husband of Williams’ RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia — are in a relationship, less than a month after Falynn confirmed the end of the marriage. The news has shocked fans, with some expressing confusion and disappointment. In a post on Instagram, Williams shared her news along with a caption acknowledging the “optics” and seeking to establish a clear timeline for fans and critics. “Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” wrote the 39-year-old. Despite Falynn being introduced to viewers of the show as a “friend of Porsha,” Williams denied that the two were ever close. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives," she wrote on Instagram.

Bravo / Via bravotv.com Falynn Guobadia introduces her husband Simon to Porsha and friends during the third episode of the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Williams was previously engaged to Atlanta entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares a child. McKinley was present at a Mother’s Day celebration hosted by Williams on Sunday, where speculation began after she posted a photo of herself wearing a large engagement ring with Simon and McKinley by her side. “Yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” wrote Williams to her 6.3 million followers on Instagram. “It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together,” she concluded. While it wasn’t specified in her announcement, news of an engagement was confirmed by 56-year-old Simon, who was introduced on the recently concluded Season 13 of the Bravo show along with his now ex-wife. In his own post, he extended his thanks to all those who had wished the couple well and supported their relationship. “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other,” he said.

Last month, Falynn and Simon announced their marriage of two years was over in statements posted on Instagram stories, calling the decision to split a “mutual” one, as reported by People. The latest season of RHOA showed Williams accepting the end of her relationship with McKinley, following their repeated attempts to reconcile after cheating allegations against him. The comments section of her post confirming the new relationship has since been disabled as fans online have been vocal with their thoughts.

Whew! Porsha, I was rooting for you girl but this... #rhoa Twitter: @_nsofwa

One fan wrote: “I’ve spent the past nine seasons defending Porsha just for her to turn around & start dating Falynn’s husband. I am exhausted.”

I’ve spent the past nine seasons defending Porsha just for her to turn around & start dating Falynn’s husband 😭 I am exhausted #RHOA Twitter: @mattpaisley

Btw Porsha’s actions cannot be defended. This is wayyy too layered and is probably the scariest thing to happen in RHOA history (and a lot has happened on this show), and this is coming from a fellow Cancerian and Porsha stan! She better prayyyy that this is worth it. Twitter: @THECLASSICMANNY

“I don’t think any of us were expecting to get news of Porsha being with Falynn’s ex-husband on this lovely night like I’m truly shocked,” wrote another.

I don’t think any of us were expecting to get news of Porsha being with Falynn’s ex-husband on this lovely night like I’m truly shocked #RHOA Twitter: @ksthoughtss

the ink on the divorce papers hasn’t even dried yet and porsha is already engaged to simon #RHOA Twitter: @kendrahunsley

Others appeared to revel in the potential for the show’s next season, which they hope will capture the fallout of the announcement.

Well Porsha got the girls talking and is gonna carry yet another season ! We love to see it chile , let the mess begin #RHOA Twitter: @realitytvstanb

Porsha dating Falynn ex husband! GET THE CAMERAS & START FILMING NOOOOOOOW! Twitter: @NasirLeigh