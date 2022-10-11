“I Started Crying Almost Instantly": Fans With Rex Orange County Tattoos Are Devastated After He Was Charged With Sexual Assault

The musician, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, pleaded not guilty in a UK court on Monday to six charges of sexually assaulting a woman over two days in June. The provisional trial date is Jan. 3.

Ellis said that her own experience as a victim of sexual assault made the news even harder to hear.

“I know how hard it is to experience something like that and then to come forward,” she said.

Ellis is one of many fans who are openly withdrawing their support for O’Connor, who denies the accusations levied against him. Other fans have posted videos of them throwing out his albums and merchandise.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court," a publicist for O'Connor said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

Ellis had gotten a tattoo based on the artist’s 2017 track “Television / So Far So Good” for her birthday earlier this year, a song she describes as “like a piece of my soul at this point.”

For her, the song delves into being sad and confused, but it's also a determination to keep going.