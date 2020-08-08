The Remains Of Seven Marines And A Sailor Have Been Recovered After A Training Accident Off California's Coast

US service members conduct search and rescue operations for the missing Marines and sailor.

The remains of seven Marines and a sailor who went missing after their vessel sank during a routine training exercise off the coast of Southern California have been recovered, the US Marine Corps announced Saturday.

“Our hearts and thoughts of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are with the families of our recovered Marines and Sailor,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said in a statement. “We hope the successful recovery of our fallen warriors brings some measure of comfort.”



The eight service members' remains will be transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for burial preparation, then released to their families.

The transfer of their remains would “not be open to the public,” the statement said, along with a request that the privacy of their families be respected.