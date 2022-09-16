The Queue To View The Queen's Lying-In-State Now Has A Second Queue After Hitting Capacity

Mourners who have traveled to central London to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II should prepare for the long haul, as the expected wait time in the queue is now over 24 hours, according to the British government.

Earlier today, the queue to attend her lying-in-state was suspended. Entry has now resumed, but officials have warned that it may be paused again if it reaches capacity. Those already in line should also brace themselves for colder temperatures overnight.

Despite warnings of long wait times and pleas from officials for people to not gather in line to join the queue, hundreds of people have continued to make their way to Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is on display 24 hours a day. More mourners are anticipated over the weekend.