Here's How The Front Pages Are Covering The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is one that most newsrooms had braced themselves for. Regardless, the news that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral, at the age of 96, still brought the UK to a standstill.

A monarch who ascended to the throne at just 25 years old and would go on to live a remarkable life in full view of the world press, her death is world history and publications are marking the event with front pages that for some will become collectibles and historic archives.

Here's how Britain's longest-reigning monarch was honored on the front pages.