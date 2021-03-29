The Suez Canal Boat Is Free But People Want It To Be Put Back
"Put it back and add another ship!"
It was the stuck ship that launched a thousand memes, but after almost a week, the Ever Given is finally free from its compromising position in the Suez Canal and on the move.
Hilariously, for many who became deeply invested in this international story, there's only one thing they want: for the boat to be returned to where it was lodged.
No, seriously, the hashtag #PutItBack has been trending on Twitter since the boat was refloated in the Suez Canal on Monday.
Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, was clearly an emotional crutch that many found relatable.
What's better than one stuck ship? Two.
How can people cross the Suez now?
Damn you, Aquaman.
Some people are prepared to take matters into their own hands.
Do it. Do it now.
We sure do!
-
Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.