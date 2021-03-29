 Skip To Content
The Suez Canal Boat Is Free But People Want It To Be Put Back

Trending

"Put it back and add another ship!"

By Ade Onibada

Posted on March 29, 2021, at 1:12 p.m. ET

It was the stuck ship that launched a thousand memes, but after almost a week, the Ever Given is finally free from its compromising position in the Suez Canal and on the move.

Picture Alliance / SPA/Picture Alliance via Getty

Hilariously, for many who became deeply invested in this international story, there's only one thing they want: for the boat to be returned to where it was lodged.

some people aren't brave enough to stand by their convictions, but I'm going to say it: put the boat back now.
No, seriously, the hashtag #PutItBack has been trending on Twitter since the boat was refloated in the Suez Canal on Monday.

God damn it. I identified with that ship so much the last few days. How am I meant to excuse my own inability to get unstuck from the proverbial mud? #putitback 😭
Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, was clearly an emotional crutch that many found relatable.

THERE WAS SOMETHING DEEPLY COMFORTING ABOUT THE BOAT BEING STUCK AND I WOULD APPRECIATE IT IF THEY COULD PUT IT BACK
PLEASE THAT'S MY EMOTIONAL SUPPORT VESSEL PUT IT BACK PLEASE I'M BEGGING YOU
PUT IT BACK NOW THAT BOAT WAS THE ONLE THING KEEPING ME TOGETHER
GUYS THE SHIP IS UNSTUCK WHAT THE HECK IT JUST WANTED TO CHILL PLEASE PUT IT BACK
PUT IT BACK IT FUCKING SUCKS HERE
What's better than one stuck ship? Two.

PUT IT BACK AND ADD ANOTHER SHIP!
How can people cross the Suez now?

We all kinda want the ship back. My son was like now look there is no bridge. And I think that’s legit. Put it back. #putitback
Damn you, Aquaman.

Well fuck you Aquaman for freeing the boat. You need to PUT IT BACK like the people WANT
Some people are prepared to take matters into their own hands.

not having the stuck boat is weird, i’m gonna go put it back fr
We need to Put it back
Do it. Do it now.

PUT IT BACK, PUT THAT BOAT BACK IN THAT CANAL RIGHT NOW!!!
PUT IT BACK, PUT THAT SHIP BACK RIGHT NOW
eye contact // PUT THE BOAT BACK PUT IT BACK
twitter: put it back suez canal crew: huh twitter:
PUT IT BACK. THE MEMES ARE STILL COMING, PUT IT BACK.
We sure do!

Humanity loves drama #putitback https://t.co/rBoS1NcZVL
