A Cartoonist’s Drawing Of Serena Williams At The US Open Final Is Causing Outrage

@Knightcartoons cartoon is not racist or sexist .... it rightly mocks poor behavior by a tennis legend ... Mark has the full support of everyone @theheraldsun https://t.co/KWMT3QahJh

A cartoonist’s depiction of tennis star Serena Williams after the controversial US Open final is being labeled “racist” and “sexist.”

The cartoon, which was drawn by Mark Knight and appeared in Monday’s edition of Australian tabloid the Herald Sun, comes after an intense final at the US Open in which the 36-year-old clashed with umpire Carlos Ramos, who accused her of receiving instruction from her coach in the stand, which is against the rules.

The image shows the 23-time Grand Slam winner with enlarged lips, a larger figure, and a broken racket and a pacifier on the ground, suggesting her conduct at Sunday’s match was childlike.

Williams was subsequently fined $4,000 for the coaching warning, $3,000 for smashing her racket, and $10,000 for the “verbal abuse” directed at Ramos, the USTA told BuzzFeed News.