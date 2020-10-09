The World Food Programme Has Won The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

The World Food Programme, a United Nations agency that battles hunger and food insecurity around the world, has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

The WFP, which feeds more than 90 million people a year, earned the highly-coveted award "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict," the Nobel Committee's chair, Berit Reiss-Andersen, said Friday.

"The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world," she said.

"In the face of the pandemic, the World Food Programme has demonstrated an impressive ability to intensify its efforts."