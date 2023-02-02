The 22-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi, applauded the challenge for its fun and inclusive appeal and what she considers to be the essence of majorette dance.

“It’s not just the dance where you have to be perfect; it’s the dance you can do to feel good and feel comfortable,” she said.

Harris, who recently graduated from Southern University and A&M College, where she was part of the Dancing Dolls, is excited by the rising profile of majorette in the world of dance, where she believes that the style is wholly in a lane of its own.

“You really can’t put it in a box; majorette is really just like a gumbo pot of it all,” she said. “There’s certain types of moves that you may see in a majorette routine you don’t see in a ballet class, a jazz class, or a tap class. It’s something people may even look at as almost provocative sometimes, but it's certainly not the case; it’s literally just another expression of dance.”

The increasing popularity and visibility of the dance style on social media means that she no longer has to explain majorette culture.

“A few years ago, you could say you're a majorette, and people would look at you like, ‘what is that?’” Harris said. “But now people really be like, ‘Oh, okay.’ They have some type of idea.

“I’m just glad that it’s finally getting more recognition, which it really deserves.”

With the dance style’s widening audience, passionate debates around gatekeeping the art form have begun on college campuses.

Princess Isis Lang, a student at the University of Southern California, made history last year when she launched the Cardinal Divas of USC, the first majorette team at a predominantly white institution (PWI).