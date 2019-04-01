Celebrities Are Paying Tribute To Rapper Nipsey Hussle After He Was Fatally Shot Outside His Clothing Store
"Rest in Power, King. You mattered."
Celebrities are paying tribute to the life and legacy of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The 33-year-old, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom was a fatally shot on Sunday afternoon outside his Los Angeles store, Marathon Clothing Company.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Crisis Response Team said that, "Today we lost a great musician, Nipsey Hussle. Our Mayor's Crises Response Team has responded to this tragedy. We are now consoling and offering support to the family. Our prayers are with them and all those who knew and loved Nipsey Hussle."
Not long after his death was announced, celebrities began sharing tributes to Asghedom.
Rihanna wrote: "My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle."
Pharrell Williams described Asghedom as an inspiration who was "about something positive."
Insecure creator and actress Issa Rae shared how Asghedom's care and concern for his community was a point of inspiration for her.
Award-winning director Ava DuVernay pledged to remember the rapper for being "bright, genuine, [and] forward thinking."
Drake told his followers that Asghedom's death left his energy "at a low." He said the two has had made plans to reconnect musically this summer for a follow up to their 2013 studio collaboration.
Drake wrote: "We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g."
John Legend said he was "stunned" by the death and shared that the two artists worked together just days before his shooting. He noted how "gifted" Asghedom was.
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi similarly commented that the rapper "serves a higher purpose."
Hip hop veteran Nas also paid tribute with a post on Instagram where he spoke about the dangers of being a black man in America. He promised that the slain rapper would "never be silenced."
"We live like our brothers and sisters in third world countries live. Right in America. Decisions we make about our own life be based on decisions cuz we might not live. Its so deep rooted. It’s not a easy fix. Hard to fix anything when kids are still living in poverty. I ain’t shutting up though, Nipsey is a True voice. He will never be silenced."
And J Cole wrote, "This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you."
Asghedom, an LA Lakers fan was remembered by NBA star Lebron James. James said they'd been texting just days ago.
He wrote: "Just spoke with you the other day on text bro! Telling you how proud I was of you and how I was gone get you to more Laker games next season. Been A Stand Up dude from Day 1. May you rest in PARADISE Young King 👑‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ This One Hurts Big Time!"
Various videos of the late rapper speaking on his vision of investing and giving back to the community have been shared by celebrities like Colin Kaepernick, whose tribute called for supporters to "keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work."
Asghedom's work in the LA community included his investment and creation of Vector 90, a co-working space for local entrepreneurs in Crenshaw. As part of Vector 90, Too Big To Fail, a STEM hub designed to bridge the gap between Silicon Valley and inner city youth was created.
As an artist, his most recent musical offering Victory Lap earned the rapper a Grammy nomination for rap album of the year, only narrowing missing out on the coveted prize which went to Cardi B.
Asghedom is survived by two children, a daughter and a son with actress and partner Lauren London.
