The Washington Redskins Will Review Their Team Name Amid Pressure From Investors

The Washington Redskins are considering a change to their long-standing controversial name amidst mounting pressure from financial backers and continued anti-racist protests around the country.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the NFL franchise confirmed the launch of a review into the name with the intention of formalizing discussions that it said had already been underway in recent weeks following “feedback” from the community.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” said Dan Snyder, the owner of the team.

Head coach Ron Rivera appeared to have changed his stance on the debate describing the issue as one of “personal importance” — after just days ago dismissing the conversation as a “discussion for another time.”



In the statement, Rivera added: “I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”