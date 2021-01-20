Michelle Obama And Kamala Harris Fist-Bumping At The Inauguration Is A Moment
"We understand that unspoken conversation in that fist bump."
The inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States has been filled with several memorable moments — but watching Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama share a double fist bump might just be the highlight.
Though short and subtle, the moment shared between Harris, who makes history as the first Black and Southeast Asian woman to become vice president, and the former first lady, the first Black woman to hold that role, resonated with people online.
The power of the impact alone?
It made some people incredibly emotional.
For some women, there was a moving sense of familiarity captured in their exchange.
Of course, Michelle wasn't the only Obama fist-bumping at the ceremony. Harris and former president Obama also shared a special moment.
Just in case you missed Michelle and Kamala, here it is again as a GIF:
