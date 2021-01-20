 Skip To Content
Michelle Obama And Kamala Harris Fist-Bumping At The Inauguration Is A Moment

"We understand that unspoken conversation in that fist bump."

By Ade Onibada

Picture of Ade Onibada Ade Onibada BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 12:32 p.m. ET

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States has been filled with several memorable moments — but watching Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama share a double fist bump might just be the highlight.

Though short and subtle, the moment shared between Harris, who makes history as the first Black and Southeast Asian woman to become vice president, and the former first lady, the first Black woman to hold that role, resonated with people online.

This moment. THIS MOMENT. #InaugurationDay
This moment. THIS MOMENT. #InaugurationDay

@ShararehDrury / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ShararehDrury

The power of the impact alone?

It was the @KamalaHarris and @MichelleObama prolonged fist bump for me! 😭😭👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
It was the @KamalaHarris and @MichelleObama prolonged fist bump for me! 😭😭👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

@JGotti33 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @JGotti33
@KamalaHarris and @MichelleObama just fist bumped and I'm low key shocked the whole stage didn't explode from pure awesomeness
@KamalaHarris and @MichelleObama just fist bumped and I'm low key shocked the whole stage didn't explode from pure awesomeness

@EponineAlways / Twitter / Via Twitter: @EponineAlways
The universe was created when Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama fist bumped. #InaugurationDay
The universe was created when Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama fist bumped. #InaugurationDay

@AmanAdwin / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AmanAdwin
KAMALA AND MICHELE FIST BUMP. PLAY THIS AT MY FUNERAL #Inauguration2021
KAMALA AND MICHELE FIST BUMP. PLAY THIS AT MY FUNERAL #Inauguration2021

@bettespaulson / Twitter / Via Twitter: @bettespaulson

It made some people incredibly emotional.

Watching @KamalaHarris and the @SecondGentleman fist-bumping with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama just made me go Niagra Falls. In this most extraordinary of transfers of power, it's a signal of change and normalcy at the same time. #Inauguration2021
Watching @KamalaHarris and the @SecondGentleman fist-bumping with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama just made me go Niagra Falls. In this most extraordinary of transfers of power, it's a signal of change and normalcy at the same time. #Inauguration2021

@grantstern / Twitter / Via Twitter: @grantstern
I just saw Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama fist bump couldn’t hold back tears
I just saw Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama fist bump couldn’t hold back tears

@friasmp / Twitter / Via Credit Twitter: @friasmp
I lived to see Kamala Harris double fist bump Michelle Obama and I am SCREAMING with happiness right now. yes so much shit to do etc but I GET TO LIVE IN THIS FUTURE. gonna embrace this happy pink cloud of happiness in my heart.
I lived to see Kamala Harris double fist bump Michelle Obama and I am SCREAMING with happiness right now. yes so much shit to do etc but I GET TO LIVE IN THIS FUTURE. gonna embrace this happy pink cloud of happiness in my heart.

@nerdette / Twitter / Via Twitter: @nerdette
Honestly, bawling my eyes out already at the sight of VP-elect Kamala Harris coming through those doors, fist-bumping Michelle Obama. It's a lot, and all good.
Honestly, bawling my eyes out already at the sight of VP-elect Kamala Harris coming through those doors, fist-bumping Michelle Obama. It's a lot, and all good.

@KerryRourke / Twitter / Via Twitter: @KerryRourke

For some women, there was a moving sense of familiarity captured in their exchange.

I feel like when #KamalaHarris and #MichelleObama fist bumped they were like hey sis lol #InaugurationDay
I feel like when #KamalaHarris and #MichelleObama fist bumped they were like hey sis lol #InaugurationDay

@mzlevelz / Twitter / Via Twitter: @mzlevelz
This ain’t just a fist bump. This is a “biiiiitch” moment and black women &amp; little black girls FELT this one, honey 💅🏾
This ain’t just a fist bump. This is a “biiiiitch” moment and black women &amp; little black girls FELT this one, honey 💅🏾

@locduplilmama / Twitter / Via Twitter: @locduplilmama
We understand that unspoken conversation in that fist bump ❤️
We understand that unspoken conversation in that fist bump ❤️

@tashathefox / Twitter / Via Twitter: @tashathefox
Seeing Kamala and Michelle fist bump each other. The love! The Style! The grace! Phew my heart! #InaugurationDay #KamalaHarris #MichelleObama #BlackGirlMagic
Seeing Kamala and Michelle fist bump each other. The love! The Style! The grace! Phew my heart! #InaugurationDay #KamalaHarris #MichelleObama #BlackGirlMagic

@lonia32 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @lonia32
The fist bump and exchange @MichelleObama @KamalaHarris just showed the feels we all need right now. Queens uplifting Queens
The fist bump and exchange @MichelleObama @KamalaHarris just showed the feels we all need right now. Queens uplifting Queens

@MsRadioSapphire / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MsRadioSapphire

Of course, Michelle wasn't the only Obama fist-bumping at the ceremony. Harris and former president Obama also shared a special moment.

The FIRST Black president and FIRST Black Vice President sharing a fist bump. Yep, I’m framing this. 🤜🏾🤛🏾
The FIRST Black president and FIRST Black Vice President sharing a fist bump. Yep, I’m framing this. 🤜🏾🤛🏾

@___illwill / Twitter / Via Twitter: @___illwill

Just in case you missed Michelle and Kamala, here it is again as a GIF:

Here's Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama's fist bump in GIF form
Here's Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama's fist bump in GIF form

@BillyHeyen / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BillyHeyen

