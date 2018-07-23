"I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose."

2014 World Cup winner Mesut Özil has retired from international soccer, citing racism as his reason for bowing out of the German national side.

The past couple of weeks have given me time to reflect, and time to think over the events of the last few months. Consequently, I want to share my thoughts and feelings about what has happened. https://t.co/WpWrlHxx74

In a series of tweets accompanied by a statement, the 29-year-old midfielder opened up about the challenges he had faced while playing for Germany largely in response to a controversial photo taken back in May.

Soccer players Ilkay Gundogan (left), Mesut Özil (second from the left), and Cenk Tosun (right) pose for a photo with President Erdogan.

Özil, who is of Turkish origin but was born in Germany, posed for a photo with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, just before the Turkish presidential elections, while attending a charity event in London.

The photo received backlash from German media who questioned Özil's loyalty to the country, while the president of the German Football Association (DFB), Reinhard Grindel, said that “football and the DFB stand for values that Mr Erdogan does not respect. That's why it's not acceptable that our national team players are exploited for his election campaign.”

Özil won the World Cup with Germany in Brazil in 2014.

Özil addressed the photo in the statement he tweeted Sunday.

"For me, having a picture with President Erdogan wasn't about politics or elections, it was about me respecting the highest office of my family's country," he wrote.

"Whether it had been the Turkish or the German President, my actions would’ve been no different."