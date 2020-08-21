Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has named fellow artist Tory Lanez as the individual who shot her in the foot during an altercation on July 12 in Los Angeles.



The 25-year-old told her followers on Instagram that Lanez was responsible for her injury after an argument took place and accused his team of deliberately misleading blogs about what occurred that night.

“Yes, this nigga Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand,” said Megan.

The performer, whose real name is Megan Pete, ended weeks of speculation and clarified why she did not immediately tell responding police officers what had happened, citing fears of police brutality.

“I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right there because I didn’t want to die,” said Megan.

“The police come. I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police. The police is shooting motherfuckers for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason. You think I’m about to tell the police that we, niggas, us Black people, got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?”

The two artists were present at a pool party in the Hollywood Hills prior to the incident, and according to her account, they were in a vehicle along with a friend and a security guard when an argument ensued.