Megan Thee Stallion Said She Was Too Scared To Tell The Police She Had Been Shot
“I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right there because I didn’t want to die.”
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has named fellow artist Tory Lanez as the individual who shot her in the foot during an altercation on July 12 in Los Angeles.
The 25-year-old told her followers on Instagram that Lanez was responsible for her injury after an argument took place and accused his team of deliberately misleading blogs about what occurred that night.
“Yes, this nigga Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand,” said Megan.
The performer, whose real name is Megan Pete, ended weeks of speculation and clarified why she did not immediately tell responding police officers what had happened, citing fears of police brutality.
“I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right there because I didn’t want to die,” said Megan.
“The police come. I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police. The police is shooting motherfuckers for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason. You think I’m about to tell the police that we, niggas, us Black people, got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?”
The two artists were present at a pool party in the Hollywood Hills prior to the incident, and according to her account, they were in a vehicle along with a friend and a security guard when an argument ensued.
Megan claimed that as she exited the vehicle and began to walk away, shots were fired from the backseat where she says Lanez was positioned.
“I don’t want to argue no more. I get out. I’m walking away. This nigga from out the backseat of the car starts shooting me. You shot me,” she explained.
Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was arrested that night for a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and was released after posting a $35,000 bail.
Earlier this week, the "WAP" performer uploaded a graphic photograph of her injury in response to various memes and individuals who suggested that she was faking it.
“You want me to be a bad person so bad and y’all motherfuckers want to believe the lie before you believe the truth,” said Megan.
“Stop trying to come on the internet acting like a Black woman, a grown-ass Black woman, really got any reason to be lying on another grown-ass Black man when all the shit fucked up going on in the world right now.”
Megan denied rumors that the cause of their argument was over a potential romantic relationship between Lanez and Kylie Jenner and also denied that she had physically assaulted the Canadian rapper at any point during their dispute.
“I never hit you,” she said.
“Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him,” continued Megan who criticized 27-year-old Lanez for his handling of the incident.
She added: “You shot me. You’re scared to come tell everybody that you fucking shot me, and you’ve got your whole fucking team on the internet lying, trying to cover your motherfucking ass and I’m tired of it.”
The news has continued to prompt an outpouring of support from fans and peers including singers Kehlani and JoJo, who both confirmed that they would be dropping their collaborations with Lanez as a show of support for Megan.
In an interview with Chicago radio station WGCI, Kehlani explained her decision saying: “As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?'”
According to reports in the Los Angeles Times and TMZ, the district attorney's office is considering assault charges against Lanez for the shooting and has called on the police department to further investigate.
Representatives for Lanez did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
