How Low Exposure Content Became The Latest Growth Hack And User Peeve

As someone who prefers their phone brightness low, any activity that requires me to amend it feels disruptive. Yet recently, I’ve found myself having to up my screen brightness for the simple fact that when I’m scrolling Instagram and TikTok, I can’t see the content.

The reason? Low exposure, the latest aesthetic trend that’s got creators going dark and me having to work just that little bit harder to take it in.

A search for the term “low exposure” on TikTok has a cumulative 10.7 million views under it, while Pinterest will offer up dimly lit photos with minimal sources of lighting and a search on Twitter will show you sharp feedback from its users. As one Twitter user so eloquently put it, “the low exposure aesthetic is cute but bitch I can’t see.”

“Low exposure photos are definitely not a new trend; however, minimalism overall seems to be a big theme in 2022,” explained Christine Yurie, a social content lead for Later, a social marketing platform, when I reached out to her this week.

Muted tones and minimalism have become increasingly popular aesthetic choices for lifestyle, fashion, and interior design influencers, and Yurie suggests that this time around, the trend could have staying power.

“I think this trend is here to stay, as we’re even starting to see creators extending their low exposure feed aesthetic to their Reels and stories,” she said.

The trend’s popularity has proved lucrative for influencers like Reem Ahmed, @blvckdecor, who said she experienced a surge of followers and engagement off the back of a Reel on Instagram. The short-format video captioned “Winter nights in London” is brief, simple but dark, and arresting.

“I literally did not put any effort into this Reel, at all. I woke up and it had 300k views. I'm like, really? That's crazy for just a Reel. From that Reel I gained a lot of followers,” she said.