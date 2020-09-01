Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies Shot And Killed A Black Man

A protester holds a sign with a picture of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot and killed a Black man on Monday, sparking multiple investigations and protests in the city.



The full details of the shooting are not clear from the sheriff's department's timeline and a video posted to social media, which captured part of the incident.

The video — posted on Instagram stories and reposted to Twitter — depicts a man, later identified in news reports as Dijon Kizzee, running from deputies with what appears to be clothing in his hands.

The video then jumps to show two deputies on the sidewalk with guns drawn, and a man on the ground after being shot.

“They smoked him,” a man watching from across the street can be heard saying on the video.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the man was riding a bike but was stopped for vehicle codes. This was around approximately 3:16 p.m. near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue.

The sheriff's department has so far released incomplete information.