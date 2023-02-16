A Day In The Life Of Celeb Nail Tech Lisa Logan, Manicurist To Beyoncé And Queen Latifah

When Lisa Logan reflects on her first week as an apprentice in a Black-owned nail salon in ’90s Harlem, she laughs. After she gave the owner 60% of her takings for that week, the young mother only made $38.50.

“It was a joke because, at that time, I was 22, I had a 6-month-old daughter, and what would ever in my right mind make me go back If I made like $40?” she told BuzzFeed News. But she watched and listened to the other women in the salon working hard on either side of her.

“I knew they were making money,” Logan said. ”There was no way that I was gonna sit next to somebody, knowing that I had the opportunity to make as much and/or more than what they did. I'm like, I could do it, and I had to get it.”