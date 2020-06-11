Leandra Cohen To "Step Back" From Man Repeller Over Criticisms About Diversity

The decision follows numerous attempts by the blog to weigh in on the current conversations around racism, social justice, and inclusivity. In an initial post addressing the Man Repeller community, Cohen made clear that the platform would “not remain silent in the face of police brutality and white supremacy."

The founder shared on Instagram that she would stay "on the sidelines" in order to give her team the opportunity to show readers “what Man Repeller can be.”

Leandra Cohen of popular fashion blog Man Repeller has announced plans to step back from the platform following widespread criticisms of the publication’s response to current Black Lives Matter protests , ignited by the death of George Floyd.

Along with highlighting content and books that Cohen would personally be reading, the 31-year-old outlined some of the measures she planned to introduce with the goal of creating a more inclusive environment.

Critics were swift in holding Man Repeller to account by pointing out its lack of diversity and criticized what the brand represented. One commentator wrote: “I’m sorry but MR can never be inclusive. You’d have to change your entire raison d'etre.”

Much of the content was criticized as being “tone-deaf” and catering to “skinny white rich cis women.”

One reader accused the blog of being focused on “a singular overall perspective” and only occasionally highlighting women from more diverse backgrounds.

“It's not part of a cohesive strategy to highlight different perspectives; to give them the mic for a second, but not to truly make them part of the party,” wrote the reader.

Readers said they were also frustrated by the loss of various Black staff who had once worked at the publication but were no longer there. These include Crystal Anderson, the site's former operations manager who had been hailed for her style and contributions to the blog until she was laid off at the start of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Anderson said: “I am unable to speak directly about my time at Man Repeller, as I am currently under an NDA. That said, I’ve spent the last number of years at institutions that claim diversity but sing a different tune within their walls: Museum of Ice Cream, Refinery29 & Man Repeller.

"I am exhausted. But not too exhausted to say the name of Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade. Black folk and queer people are brutalized, silenced and victimized daily in America and now is the time to call these oppressors to the carpet to atone for their sins.”

One critic wrote: “most of the women who write for MR have had extremely privileged backgrounds, and are white, just like you. Really think about and atone for the fact that you probably did this unconsciously, but the root of it nevertheless is SYSTEMIC RACISM.”

In a follow-up post responding to the criticisms, Cohen wrote: “I have let you and the members of the Man Repeller team down and I am sorry.”