Laurel Hubbard Made Olympic History As The First Transgender Woman To Compete In A Solo Event

The New Zealand weightlifter became eligible to compete in the Olympics in 2015, when the IOC issued new guidelines for trans athletes.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has made history as the first openly transgender woman to participate in a solo event at the Olympics in its entire history. The 43-year-old from New Zealand took part in the women’s super heavyweight 87+kg category on Monday. Her medal ambitions were cut short after three failed lift attempts. Hubbard became eligible to compete back in 2015, when the International Olympic Committee published changes to its eligibility guidelines for trans athletes. These include a limitation on testosterone levels. In the case of male-to-female transition, the IOC requires that athletes' testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition. The New Zealander, who previously competed in men’s weightlifting competitions, transitioned in 2013 and was selected to represent her nation at the world’s most prestigious sporting competition.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief Kereyn Smith called Hubbard’s selection “a historic” moment. "She is our first Olympian who has transitioned from male to female," Smith told reporters. "We do know that there are many questions about fairness of transgender athletes competing in the Olympic Games, but I would like to take this opportunity to remind us all that Laurel has met all of the required criteria." Speaking after her elimination from the weightlifting contest, Hubbard said: "I'm not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation at these Games. "And as such, I would particularly like to thank the IOC for, I think, really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people, that it is inclusive and is accessible."