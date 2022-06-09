Kylie Jenner’s Nipple Bikini Has Frustrated This Small Business Owner

The owner of the TaTa Top, a brand best known for its distinct nipple print bikini, got a barrage of social media notifications after Kylie Jenner rocked a nipple print bikini in a recent Instagram post, with fans assuming that the reality TV star was wearing the small business’s design.

“They were in a really positive, supportive way at first,” said Linze Rice, who owns the TaTa Top. “Like, ‘Wow, she's wearing your top, you guys made it,’ and I was like, what? I never saw that order come through.”

The bikini Jenner is wearing, with the caption “free the nipple” included with the post, is by French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier.