YouTuber KSI Announced That He Would Be Taking A Break From Social Media After Being Called Out For Using A Racist Slur In A Video

British YouTuber and boxer KSI has apologized for using a racial slur in a recent video for his YouTube collective, the Sidemen, posted Sunday afternoon.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, was featured in a special game of “Countdown,” where his team was challenged to create the longest possible word from the nine randomly selected letters.

“I don’t mean this maliciously,” began KSI, seemingly aware that his suggestion had offensive potential.