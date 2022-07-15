African Influencers Hope Khaby Lame’s Rise Will Mean That Global Success Is Attainable For More Of Them

During a recent visit to Lagos, Nigeria, to see my family, TikTok began showing me even more African content than I’d usually consume: TikToks of Pride parties in the city, recommendations on where to get my hair braided, the backstory on this viral TikTok sound, and a peek into someone’s dating life (I’m invested now).



Algorithms — and location settings — persist in maintaining strict borders between cultures, shaping what we see. For that reason, tech companies have ensured it’s even harder for African influencers to make money compared to American or European ones, since they are ignoring an entire continent where, according to the UN, 70% of the population is under the age of 30.

African creators have been responsible for some major viral moments, such as Nimco Happy’s viral hit and the “Don’t Leave Me” challenge created by comedian Josh2Funny. Additionally, the Ikorodu Bois routinely rack up numbers for their innovative remakes of films and TV shows. A world of incredible content creators exists outside of what your feed may typically serve up, and they’re having to push much harder for a global audience.

For Nigerian creators like Charity Ekezie, who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, Lame’s rise to the top serves as evidence that global fame is attainable — but only for a handful in the current creator climate.

“When people talk about influencers, I don't believe African creators are mentioned at all, except for Khaby and maybe Elsa,” the 30-year-old, who has been creating content since 2014, told BuzzFeed News. A search for her name on a major influencer database would turn up no results despite her huge following as is the case with many African influencers.

“We're not positioned anywhere, except for the very few who work twice as hard to break out and it takes a lot,” she said. “That's why we're celebrating Khaby.”