Twitter And Instagram Restricted Kanye West Because Of Antisemitism So Now He’s Buying The Conservative App Parler

The Parler app styles itself as a platform for conservative voices. It was identified as one of the platforms used by white supremacists and far-right extremists to coordinate the Capitol insurrection and spread content that glorified the violence that took place.

Farmer is married to conservative influencer Candace Owens, who recently appeared alongside Ye at Paris Fashion Week wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

"This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Farmer said. “Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

The terms of the Parler proposed deal with Ye would include ongoing technical support and the use of private cloud services.

“Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative,” Farmer said.

Last week, Maverick Carter, the CEO of the company that makes The Shop, a show hosted by LeBron James, apologized to the show’s guests and crew following Ye’s recent appearance. During the show's taping, Ye doubled down on his antisemitic comments.

“Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” Maverick said. “We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks.”

Despite its bold claim to be a space for unfiltered speech, the Parler app was forced to implement a moderation plan after it was removed from the App Store and Google Play. Amazon cut off its cloud hosting services last year following its role in the insurrection.

