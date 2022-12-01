This Survivor Is Sharing The Harrowing Details Of The Itaewon Halloween Crowd Where Two Of Her Friends Died

A survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Korea recalled her experience of the night, which ended in the death of more than 150 people and left several hospitalized with serious injuries, in a series of viral TikToks.

Miri Doe, who is Korean Australian, had made her way to Itaewon, a party district in downtown Seoul, to celebrate the holiday on Oct. 29 when the deadly crowd surge happened.

"I was getting stepped on my head and my chest and the pain was unbearable, that's when I started screaming, ‘Please don’t step on me,’” she recalled in clips posted on TikTok and filmed from a hospital bed.