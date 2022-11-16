That Viral Post About 15,000 Protesters In Iran Being Sentenced To Death Is Misleading, But Activists Warn Executions Are A Strong "Possibility"

Viola Davis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and thousands of social media users circulated a false claim that 15,000 Iranian protesters had been sentenced to death by the country’s government in response to the recent civil unrest.

Independent fact-checkers determined that this figure, which was spread in viral Instagram graphics and across Twitter, is incorrect — but, they warned, the reality for demonstrators is still horrifying, and people should keep sharing accurate news about the Iran protests.

“The Iranian regime is brutal enough. They’ve killed over 340 people in 60 days, including 52 children — the youngest an 8-year-old child — and certain outlets have somehow made this story even more horrific by conflating headlines through a failure to understand the full context,” Skylar Thompson, the head of advocacy at Human Rights Activists in Iran, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s dangerous.”

Davis, like many other well-intentioned individuals, attempted to raise awareness by posting an image on Instagram of a demonstrator, captioned, “Iran sentences 15,000 protesters to death - as a ‘hard lesson’ for all rebels.”