The End Of The Hailey Bieber Icon Era

Not long ago, it felt like her influence couldn’t be escaped as trend-watchers declared Hailey as a style icon and the innovator of all things glazed . The Korean beauty phrase is typically used to describe dewy skin, and Hailey has made clear that she did not create the term — although it is used relentlessly in her skincare promo. There was also a concerted effort from pushy publicists to position her as the “girl next door” (if you happen to live in a multimillion-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills, then fair). But today, Hailey’s social media has been flooded with comments branding her a “mean girl,” and she’s been hemorrhaging followers daily.

On Instagram alone, the 26-year-old has lost nearly a million followers, according to Social Blade , ever since the eyebrow drama started on Feb. 23; on TikTok, she’s lost another 200,000. While her online following pales in comparison to that of Selena, who is one of the most followed celebrities with nearly 400 million followers on Instagram alone, Hailey’s collective audience of over 60 million has come off the back of the engineering of her brand as a trendsetting style icon for Gen Z.

But that’s all at risk when the internet thinks you’re a bully.

“The ‘mean girl’ label can be incredibly hard to shake,” said Lauren Beeching, founder of Honest London, a social media and reputation management agency.