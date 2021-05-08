The Former First Dog Bo Has Died After Having Cancer, The Obamas Said

Barack and Michelle Obama announced the death of their first family pet, Bo, on Saturday, after the 12-year-old Portuguese water dog had cancer.

On Twitter, the former president wrote: “Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between.”

Bo, a resident of the White House during Obama’s two terms, was a gift to Sacha and Malia Obama from Senator Ted Kennedy in 2009, in part because the family set out to find a hypoallergenic breed due to Malia's allergies.

“He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair,” wrote Obama.

“He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly,” he added.