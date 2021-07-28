An 18-Year-Old Was Shot Dead And A 19-Year-Old TikTok Star Was Injured At "Purge" Screening

An 18-year-old woman was shot dead and a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting at a California movie screening of The Forever Purge on Monday night.

Police in the city of Corona outside Los Angeles said they were called to the Crossings mall at around 11:45 p.m. local time, where they found the pair with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, died of her injuries at the scene. Anthony Barajas, a 19-year-old with almost 1 million followers on TikTok, was rushed to a local hospital where he is presently on life support.

The pair had attended a 9:35 p.m. screening of the movie together.

Authorities said that they didn't find any weapon at the scene and that there were no immediate suspects.



"Detectives are conducting follow up on all investigative leads with hopes of identifying the person(s) responsible for this heinous crime," police said in a statement.

Police told reporters at a press conference that only six tickets were sold for the screening.

"We're asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all, whether they saw something or heard something, or anybody out in the parking lot in that time frame who may have seen something or heard something, please call us," said Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis.

The Forever Purge is the fifth installment in The Purge franchise, which revolves around a dystopian world where all violence is legalized for one day each year, leading to chaos and anarchy.

As Barajas remains in a critical condition, fans have flooded his popular TikTok with well wishes and prayers.

