This Illustrator Had Her Work Hijacked For Anti-Feminist Propaganda

But that trending picture wasn’t the original — and the illustrator who had her artwork manipulated, presumably by trolls for anti-feminist propaganda, told BuzzFeed News that she found the changes upsetting.

“I honestly find it devastating but it's also just a really big motivation for me to just keep doing what I'm doing,” said artist Lainey Molnar.

The original illustration by Molnar — which featured only one child instead of four and didn’t include a sex toy — depicted two smiling women living very different lives but with both being referred to as “established and complete.”

The Budapest creative drew from her personal experience and likeness for the artwork.

“I was processing what I'm going through in life,” the 33-year-old said. “I was speaking to people who go through the same things as me — I'm in my 30s and my life is entirely different than what society tells us, women, to do, but I would never say that one is better than the other.”