The FBI Asked The Public To Help Them Find Perpetrators Who Stormed The US Capitol, And Well, They Got Trolled
"All the FBI needs to do is dump all them photos on Twitter and say Twitter do your thing."
Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, as part of a coup attempt to overturn November's presidential election results after being encouraged by the incumbent. The incident resulted in the deaths of five people, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, an ardent Trump supporter, and Brian D. Sicknick, a US Capitol Police officer.
As part of the ongoing investigation to identify key perpetrators, the FBI shared a message online appealing for information on individuals who participated and instigated the violence.
"We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," said the official Twitter account for the FBI.
The callout for support was met with collective indignation, which quickly turned to trolling. Several people online pointed to the numerous social media posts, interviews, and open planning that had gone toward Wednesday's attack.
It was suggested that there were more qualified figures who were up to the task.
Some people made a point of comparing the difference in how the FBI was appealing for help finding the perpetrators of a well-publicized riot led by majority-white Trump supporters versus how Black Lives Matter activists were treated.
And when in doubt, the power of Twitter remained unmatched.
