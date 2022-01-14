A TV Host Said An Exercise Outfit Was “Dangerous,” So This Influencer Bought It

“ It's still seen as something that's a big deal when we just want a new pair of leggings.”

Sophia Tassew

A plus-size woman who went viral after posing in a lime green athleisure outfit told BuzzFeed News that she hopes that one day we can get to a place where fat people buying clothes isn’t considered revolutionary. While plus-size mannequins have generally been embraced by brands and celebrated by activists as a step in the right direction for body acceptance, the sight of one didn’t seem to have the same impact on one conservative British TV host. “This, in a Regent St fitness store, is what obesity looks like. Flabby curves highlighted in hideous lime green velour,” tweeted Isabel Oakeshott, a GB News presenter who describes herself as a “professional feather ruffler.” The commentator criticized the window display at a London branch for Fabletics, which featured a plus-size mannequin dressed in a velour three-piece set, and called the body positivity movement “dangerous.” In response, Sophia Tassew, a content creator and business owner from London, served up the best reply when she shared a photo of herself looking fantastic in the “dangerous” outfit, which she went out to purchase for herself.

I bought the dangerous outfit!! https://t.co/BARryVQVvC Twitter: @SophiaTassew

“That was my statement in itself,” Tassew told BuzzFeed News. “It's like, you guys are gonna have to get used to us. Thanks for sharing the fit. Now I'm going to cop it, and life goes on,” she said. The 24-year-old, who designs and owns a jewelry brand, wants it to be known that she “genuinely just liked the outfit.” She didn’t intend her response to be a major clapback, but Tassew said she recognizes that simply existing as a fat woman is seen by some as a statement. “Me, just being a plus-size person, I want a new outfit, and it's caused all this commotion, and it really shouldn't actually be that way, but it is,” Tassew said. “It's still seen as something that's a big deal, revolutionary, when we just want a new pair of leggings.” The reaction to her post has largely been positive, she said, noting that the store manager of that specific location told her that the mannequin in question has often prompted an emotional response from customers. “She gets people coming into her store crying because of the mannequin, and I was like, wow. So as long as it's done more good than anything, then I'm completely fine. I'm happy,” Tassew said.