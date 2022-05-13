Turns Out That 3,000-Year-Old Artifact That Was Destroyed In A Viral TikTok Was Fake And The Company Has Nobody To Blame But Themselves

An artifact in a viral TikTok from a company-run account that appeared to show an employee destroying a 3,000-year-old terracotta pot has turned out to be fake.

In an email to BuzzFeed News, Tim Marriott, cofounder of Engineered Labs, clarified that the item was in fact a replica and said that the company had “no one to blame for the misinformation except ourselves.”

The business, which operates out of Idaho, designs and manufactures unique science-related gifts and is run by brothers Tim and Cory Marriott. On its official TikTok account, viewers can get a closer look at some of its products and also the odd science experiment.

The short clip that has gone viral and prompted criticism was captioned “this pottery made it 3,000 years without breaking” and ended with the creator tossing the small pot to the ground, where it smashed on impact.