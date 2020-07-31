People Want Ellen DeGeneres To Answer For The Allegedly Toxic And Abusive Culture At Her Show

Many people online are calling for Ellen DeGeneres to be held accountable after reports first published by BuzzFeed News laid bare an alleged culture of racism, fear, and intimidation behind the scenes of her show. They are claiming the comedian is ultimately responsible as the face of the show, which she has hosted since its launch in 2003.

Accounts from past and present employees shared exclusively with BuzzFeed News detailed various alleged examples of casual racism, bullying, and inappropriate behavior by senior production staff, all of which DeGeneres denied having any knowledge of.

In an apology letter sent to staff, the 62-year-old expressed regrets at what had become of the culture at her show, which she says was founded on the principle of “happiness” and “respect.”

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t," she wrote.

The show is now under internal investigation by WarnerMedia. Meanwhile, additional reporting by BuzzFeed News has since revealed allegations of sexual harassment against senior figures. People online have questioned just how far removed from the day-to-day operations DeGeneres actually was.

