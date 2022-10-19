eBay has banned the sale of costumes inspired by the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the run-up to Halloween for violating its policy on violence and violent criminals.

A spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the selling platform was actively removing these listings and that they were “prohibited,” although some listings are still active at the time of publication.

Items that have been posted on eBay include an orange jumpsuit with a mask based on actor Evan Peters’s portrayal of Dahmer in the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and glasses that resemble the ones worn by Dahmer.