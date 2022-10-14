“I need NINE HUNDRED point for a free drink. I was 5 points away from a free drink then the next day in the updated app I was over 500 points away from a free drink. That is ridiculous,” one user wrote.

Under DD Perks, customers earned five points for every $1 spent and were able to get themselves a free drink of choice for as little as 200 points, which was the monetary equivalent of $40 worth of points.

With the new program, Dunkin’ Rewards, members earn 10 points for every $1 spent and rewards start from 150 points. However, a free basic coffee starts at 500 points and ranges up to 900 points for a premium beverage like Dunkin’s signature latte.

To break down that Dunkin’ math, customers now have to spend $50 to earn a free basic coffee and $90 for more premium hot drinks like a latte.

“Dunkin just drove a wedge into their customer base and has opened a window of opportunity for another company to step in and take market share..who will step up? My coffee relationship status is now single and looking,” another commentator said on Reddit.

Similarly, on Instagram, the company's most recent posts have been flooded with complaints from customers who called out the company for its attempt to frame the new system as more beneficial to customers.