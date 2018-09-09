Drake And Meek Mill Appeared On Stage Together For The First Time Since Ending Their Feud And Rap Fans Are Rejoicing

BuzzFeed News

"A win for hip-hop."

By Ade Onibada

Headshot of Ade Onibada

Ade Onibada

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 9, 2018, at 8:32 a.m. ET

It's official! Drake and Meek Mill are friends again or at the very least are no longer beefing.

Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, was the special guest at the Boston stop of the Aubrey and the Three Migos tour on Saturday night.

Drake and Meek Mill back on stage together
DJ Akademiks @IamAkademiks

Drake and Meek Mill back on stage together

The Philadelphia rapper was welcomed on stage by Drake who told the audience at Boston's TD Gardens: “We need more peace in the world, we need more love in the world, Meek Mill, that’s my brother.”

The display is their first public appearance together since their 2015 feud which saw them exchange insults through social media and music.

Prince Williams / FilmMagic / Via gettyimages.co.uk

The feud was ignited by Meek, who accused the Hotline Bling rapper for using a ghostwriter to write his verses.

The 31-year-old rapper also took issue with Drake for not promoting his album Dreams Worth More Than Money, on which he made a guest appearance. In response, Drake released two diss tracks aimed at Meek, Charged Up and the Grammy-nominated Back to Back.
Mitchell Leff / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.co.uk

The gap between the pair seemed to be closing during Meek's high-profile incarceration in November last year for a probation violation.

During his Boy Meets World Tour, Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham took a moment to acknowledge fans wearing “Free Meek Mill” shirts and co-signed the message by saying: “I see you got the ‘Free Meek Mill’ T-shirt. Free Meek Mill too man, for real. You right.&quot;
Prince Williams/Wireimage / Via gettyimages.co.uk

Meek, who was released from prison in April of this year, said he had moved past any issues with Drake and was even open to collaborating again during an interview with Hot 97.

He said: "It's Possible. Anything is possible. I don't have hate towards him, and I don't believe he has hate towards me. When I was in that situation, I seen in the media he was like 'free Meek Mill' that's when I was at my down point when I didn't have anything going on with music."

After appearing on stage together, the newly reconciled artists played a game of ping pong at the end of the show.

Drake and @MeekMill playing ping pong after the show tonight.
Word On Road @WordOnRd

Drake and @MeekMill playing ping pong after the show tonight.

On Instagram, Drake shared a snap of the moment and shared how mending fences had given him "peace of mind."

He wrote: "This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @meekmill I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose."

Seeing the two put an end to their issues means something to people.

@IamAkademiks What a beautiful moment in Hip Hop history
O.GUS FRING @_TJSTEELER

@IamAkademiks What a beautiful moment in Hip Hop history

@IamAkademiks Finally some good news in hip hop after a shitty week.
Lil Niko @NikoRavage

@IamAkademiks Finally some good news in hip hop after a shitty week.

@IamAkademiks Mad respect for both of them being man about the situation
Kofi 🇯🇲🇬🇭 @n922kgp

@IamAkademiks Mad respect for both of them being man about the situation

The moment is being celebrated as a significant moment in music history.

I swear hip hop needs Drake and Meek Mill to squash that beef than anything else. A win for both. A win for hip hop. A win for the fans. I can't wait for what's to come from their friendship 🕺🕺💯🤘
- Hephzibah - @SegunHassan_

I swear hip hop needs Drake and Meek Mill to squash that beef than anything else. A win for both. A win for hip hop. A win for the fans. I can't wait for what's to come from their friendship 🕺🕺💯🤘

drake brought out meek mill at his show. Any altercation can be squashed for the better of living life to its happiest intention
Quinn XCII @QuinnXCII

drake brought out meek mill at his show. Any altercation can be squashed for the better of living life to its happiest intention

Drake brought out Meek Mill. All your beefs are irrelevant
ricky lara @rickylara3

Drake brought out Meek Mill. All your beefs are irrelevant

Drake and Meek Mill made up, nothing else matters anymore 😌♥️
rere, do you love me? nah. @SliceofRe

Drake and Meek Mill made up, nothing else matters anymore 😌♥️

Now that there is peace, the next order of business is music.

All I’m asking for is a Drake / Meek Mill album.
Tyler Bennett @TBennz

All I’m asking for is a Drake / Meek Mill album.

Drake x Meek Mill squash they lil beef 🔥🔥🤟🏾 now we need a song 😈
treyB. @Lit_Treyyyyy

Drake x Meek Mill squash they lil beef 🔥🔥🤟🏾 now we need a song 😈

Need a Meek Mill / Drake collab asap @MeekMill @Drake
Crawler Graphics @crawlergraphics

Need a Meek Mill / Drake collab asap @MeekMill @Drake

