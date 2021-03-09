Doja Cat Dropped The Music Video For "Streets" And It Pays Homage To The Viral TikTok Silhouette Challenge

The highly anticipated music video for Doja Cat’s viral single "Streets" is out. In it, the performer pays homage to the TikTok silhouette challenge, which has been credited for accelerating the song's popularity.

In the video, the 25-year-old appears in a shop window display and, as the beat drops, the signature red filter associated with the sultry challenge covers the screen, with an outline of her figure taking

The challenge, which drew thousands of submissions, was created by user @yoelise, who uploaded the first version on Jan. 14, breathing new life into a single that was first released in November 2019.

Things turned sour after several accounts and tutorials dedicated to teaching users how to remove the red filter prompted warnings and concerns over how the content could be manipulated in the wrong hands.

