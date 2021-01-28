These People Have No Clue What's Going On Between Wall Street And Reddit But Are Celebrating Anyway
"Very happy this wall street bets thing is good. I feel like a proud yet confused mother."
The battle between Wall Street investors and Redditors from the popular subreddit r/WallStreetBets has commanded public interest, even for those outside of the financial bubble and completely unfamiliar with terms like "short."
The past 24 hours have been neatly captured online with great analysis and explainer — and even better, the memes haven't stopped.
While those in the know debate the implications, others remain confused. However, they have managed to gather a general sense of what's going on and are picking sides.
Mainly, they are calling for the rich to be eaten.
Even with very little understanding, people are rooting for WallStreetBets, which gained an extra million members in just one day as it launched its move to push up the price of GameStop stock.
Tahmel Morton was on the front lines of all the action and asking the hard questions: "When the revolution comes, where will you hide?"
And as ever, some people are just continuing to nod and smile as it all plays out.
-
Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.