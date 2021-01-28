 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These People Have No Clue What's Going On Between Wall Street And Reddit But Are Celebrating Anyway

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These People Have No Clue What's Going On Between Wall Street And Reddit But Are Celebrating Anyway

"Very happy this wall street bets thing is good. I feel like a proud yet confused mother."

By Ade Onibada

Picture of Ade Onibada Ade Onibada BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 28, 2021, at 12:12 p.m. ET

Me cheering on the demise of Wall Street without understanding what’s going on
David Dennis Jr. @DavidDTSS

Me cheering on the demise of Wall Street without understanding what’s going on

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DavidDTSS

The battle between Wall Street investors and Redditors from the popular subreddit r/WallStreetBets has commanded public interest, even for those outside of the financial bubble and completely unfamiliar with terms like "short."

The past 24 hours have been neatly captured online with great analysis and explainer — and even better, the memes haven't stopped.

While those in the know debate the implications, others remain confused. However, they have managed to gather a general sense of what's going on and are picking sides.

Mainly, they are calling for the rich to be eaten.

2021 is the year we see ordinary people besting wealthy people at their own game. and i’m here for it 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#EatTheRich
c i n d y ♎️ @lilicablossomxo

2021 is the year we see ordinary people besting wealthy people at their own game. and i’m here for it 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#EatTheRich

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @lilicablossomxo
😊
Ash J @AshAgony

😊

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AshAgony
I woke up and #EatTheRich is trending. It’s gonna be a good day.
AshleyStevens @The_Acumen

I woke up and #EatTheRich is trending. It’s gonna be a good day.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @The_Acumen

Even with very little understanding, people are rooting for WallStreetBets, which gained an extra million members in just one day as it launched its move to push up the price of GameStop stock.

Very happy this wall street bets thing is good. I feel like a proud yet confused mother.
Heavier than a Death in the Family @Itsphoton

Very happy this wall street bets thing is good. I feel like a proud yet confused mother.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Itsphoton
All of this talk of manipulating Wall Street has me more confused than anything else. High-stakes gambling seems highly stressful. Making billionaires freak out is something I can get behind, though, so these chips might fall in interesting places.
Melissa 🎮 @n7memo

All of this talk of manipulating Wall Street has me more confused than anything else. High-stakes gambling seems highly stressful. Making billionaires freak out is something I can get behind, though, so these chips might fall in interesting places.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @n7memo
Yeah I’m with the Redditers
Joshua Potash @JoshuaPotash

Yeah I’m with the Redditers

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JoshuaPotash

Tahmel Morton was on the front lines of all the action and asking the hard questions: "When the revolution comes, where will you hide?"

“Burn Wall Street burn”
caren @Caren_hs

“Burn Wall Street burn”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Caren_hs
wall street execs when they lose their homes because of reddit user gaychungus1312
ary @based_confused

wall street execs when they lose their homes because of reddit user gaychungus1312

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @based_confused
Tonight we ride #WallStreet
Juan Varela @JuanVarela1510

Tonight we ride #WallStreet

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JuanVarela1510

And as ever, some people are just continuing to nod and smile as it all plays out.

Everyone on Twitter talking about Wall Street, GameStop, Robinhood and Stock Market Me pretending to understand what's going on:
DeficioEgo @DeficioEgo

Everyone on Twitter talking about Wall Street, GameStop, Robinhood and Stock Market Me pretending to understand what's going on:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DeficioEgo
Someone please explain this Reddit Wall Street thing to me cause I’m confused.
Matt Rzepecki @specks_93

Someone please explain this Reddit Wall Street thing to me cause I’m confused.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @specks_93


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT