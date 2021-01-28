These People Have No Clue What's Going On Between Wall Street And Reddit But Are Celebrating Anyway

Me cheering on the demise of Wall Street without understanding what’s going on

The battle between Wall Street investors and Redditors from the popular subreddit r/WallStreetBets has commanded public interest, even for those outside of the financial bubble and completely unfamiliar with terms like "short."

The past 24 hours have been neatly captured online with great analysis and explainer — and even better, the memes haven't stopped.

While those in the know debate the implications, others remain confused. However, they have managed to gather a general sense of what's going on and are picking sides.

Mainly, they are calling for the rich to be eaten.