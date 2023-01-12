A Texas DA's Office Is Standing By An Employee After His Past Horrifying Tweets About Black Women Were Revealed

A Texas district attorney’s office is standing behind its employee currently under fire for past disparaging comments about Black women made on social media, as Twitter users with lengthy memories demanded accountability.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg described herself as a “believer in second chances” concerning Waymond Wesley, better known as popular TikTok food creator Chef Way.

Twitter users unearthed colorist, misogynistic, and anti-fat tweets by the Houston-based influencer. Darker-skinned Black women also accused Wesley of targeted harassment against them dating back to 2015.

According to circulating screenshots of now-deleted tweets from @WaymoTheGod, Wesley once suggested that "Black bitches make for good punching bags."

Wesley did not respond to numerous requests for comment from BuzzFeed News. Responding to the backlash, Wesley appeared to take responsibility for his words in an apology posted across his social media accounts on Monday. He has since limited comments on the posts.

“That was a moment in my life where I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey," Wesley wrote.