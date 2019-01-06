Chance The Rapper Said His Comments About Regretting Working With R. Kelly Were Taken Out Of Context

Grammy Award winner Chance the Rapper has clarified his comments on having regrets about working with controversial R&B singer R. Kelly following his appearance in the final episode of Lifetime's six-part documentary series Surviving R. Kelly.



The 25-year-old has been on the receiving end of some criticism after an excerpt from an interview suggested that he didn't initially believe the numerous women who had accused Kelly of sexual abuse "because they were black women."

"Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were black women," Chance said in the interview, before adding that in hindsight he regretted working with Kelly.

During Chance's 2014 Lollapalooza set in his hometown, he welcomed fellow Chicago native Kelly to the stage as a surprise guest, telling the crowd to “make some noise for the Pied Piper of R&B.”

A year later, Chance returned the favor by making a cameo in Kelly's music video for his track "Backyard Party," and their musical relationship came full circle when Kelly appeared on his track "Somewhere in Paradise" the same year.