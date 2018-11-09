BuzzFeed News

Kim Kardashian Has Been Evacuated From Her Home Because Of The Woolsey Fire

Celebrities are evacuating their homes as the Woolsey Fire spreads to California's affluent communities.

By Ade Onibada and Rachael Krishna

Posted on November 9, 2018, at 7:10 a.m. ET

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian fled their homes on Thursday night, as wildfires ripped through several affluent Southern California neighborhoods.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Kardashian shared images of the spreading fire from a private flight, and told followers that she had been given one hour to vacate her $20 million estate.

Instagram @kimkardashian
"Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "Fire Fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!"

The force of the wildfire has resulted in mandatory evacuations along Southern California, a community still reeling from the devastating impact of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday, which claimed 12 lives.

She was one of the numerous celebrities who shared images and videos of the fire and evacuations to social media.

UPDATED MANDATORY EVACUATION MAP #WOOLSEYFIRE in Calabasas - Areas North of 101 Fwy between Valley Circle and Lindero Cyn South of 101 Freeway, South to Mulholland Highway, between Las Virgenes Rd and Westlake Blvd https://t.co/HF2kXMhqzt
City of Calabasas @CityofCalabasas

UPDATED MANDATORY EVACUATION MAP #WOOLSEYFIRE in Calabasas - Areas North of 101 Fwy between Valley Circle and Lindero Cyn South of 101 Freeway, South to Mulholland Highway, between Las Virgenes Rd and Westlake Blvd https://t.co/HF2kXMhqzt

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS #WhoolseyFire Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd Oak Park – entire community Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 Fire/Shelter Info and Interactive Map: https://t.co/TqQ6gyJ3Lc https://t.co/dtOtZK2Bsz
VCFD PIO @VCFD_PIO

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS #WhoolseyFire Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd Oak Park – entire community Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 Fire/Shelter Info and Interactive Map: https://t.co/TqQ6gyJ3Lc https://t.co/dtOtZK2Bsz

Kourtney Kardashian posted an image of her packed car and her safe arrival from her home in Calabasas to her sister Kendall's home in Beverly Hills.

Instagram @Kourtneykardash / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kourtneykardash/?hl=en


Instagram @Kourtneykardash

Khloè Kardashian let followers know that she was safe with family.

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd
Khloé @khloekardashian

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd

I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo
Khloé @khloekardashian

I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires 🙏🏽 #MamaKoKo

Singer Trey Songz posted that he had been evacuated from his home in the gated community of Bell Canyon.

Instagram @Treysongz


Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan, also a resident of Bell Canyon, shared an image of the Wildfire from his Bell Canyon home to his Instagram page.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @joerogan

"Serious wild fires tonight in California. Scary shit. An enormous thank you to all the fire fighters and first responders out there battling this blaze."

Mandatory evacuations are anticipated to spread to parts of Los Angeles County. At least 30,000 people have been evacuated and 1,000 homes are at risk, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

