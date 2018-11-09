Kardashian shared images of the spreading fire from a private flight, and told followers that she had been given one hour to vacate her $20 million estate.

"Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "Fire Fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!"

The force of the wildfire has resulted in mandatory evacuations along Southern California, a community still reeling from the devastating impact of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday, which claimed 12 lives.

