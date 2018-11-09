Kim Kardashian Has Been Evacuated From Her Home Because Of The Woolsey Fire
Celebrities are evacuating their homes as the Woolsey Fire spreads to California's affluent communities.
Celebrities including Kim Kardashian fled their homes on Thursday night, as wildfires ripped through several affluent Southern California neighborhoods.
Kardashian shared images of the spreading fire from a private flight, and told followers that she had been given one hour to vacate her $20 million estate.
The force of the wildfire has resulted in mandatory evacuations along Southern California, a community still reeling from the devastating impact of a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday, which claimed 12 lives.
She was one of the numerous celebrities who shared images and videos of the fire and evacuations to social media.
Kourtney Kardashian posted an image of her packed car and her safe arrival from her home in Calabasas to her sister Kendall's home in Beverly Hills.
Khloè Kardashian let followers know that she was safe with family.
Singer Trey Songz posted that he had been evacuated from his home in the gated community of Bell Canyon.
Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan, also a resident of Bell Canyon, shared an image of the Wildfire from his Bell Canyon home to his Instagram page.
Mandatory evacuations are anticipated to spread to parts of Los Angeles County. At least 30,000 people have been evacuated and 1,000 homes are at risk, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
