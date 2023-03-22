A Judge Has Denied YouTuber Tasha K’s Appeal After She Was Found Guilty Of Defamation Against Cardi B And Will Have To Pay Out Millions In Damages And Legal Fees

YouTuber and gossip blogger Tasha K has lost her appeal against the defamation lawsuit filed by Grammy winner Cardi B.
An Atlanta jury initially ruled in the rapper’s favor when the case concluded in January last year and ordered Kebe to pay the rapper the sum of $4 million for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The controversial creator, whose legal name is Latasha Kebe, issued an apology on Twitter. In a now-deleted post, she wrote: “Today we throw in the white flag…what happened will never happen again… To Cardi & Her team, I apologize sincere. We Live, & Learn.”
On Instagram, Kebe shared a screenshot of her apology along with the caption, “Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash!!”
Kebe lost her appeal on Tuesday after the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit concluded that the content creator, who has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, failed to provide enough compelling evidence of her innocence.
“Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her. But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court,” the appeals court wrote.
“She never tells us where in the 5500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found,” the court added. “Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”
BuzzFeed News has contacted Kebe and Cardi B for comment but did not receive a response before deadline.
The lawsuit, first filed in 2019 by Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, came in response to several defamatory comments Kebe made online and in her videos for her YouTube channel, UnWineWithTashaK.
Kebe made spurious claims about the rapper, including that she had performed a sex act with a bottle, had been unfaithful to her husband, rapper Offset, and had contracted herpes.
In her appeal to the initial ruling, Kebe claimed that the jury was presented with “lopsided” evidence. In October, Kebe was ordered by a judge to either pay up or secure a bond while her appeal was being considered.
Despite initially vowing to fight the ruling “all the way to the supreme court if need be,” the 41-year-old appeared to concede with the latest outcome and uploaded an edited photo of herself dressed in a McDonald’s uniform along with the caption #TashaKGetsAJOB.
“I will let y’all [know] what Part-Time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt. #iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it,” Kebe wrote.
The state of Kebe’s finances remains unclear; the Georgia blogger has joked about having no more than $1,083 in her bank accounts and had previously spoken about plans to relocate to Africa, leading lawyers for Cardi to warn that Kebe was taking steps to avoid payment.