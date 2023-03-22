A Judge Has Denied YouTuber Tasha K’s Appeal After She Was Found Guilty Of Defamation Against Cardi B And Will Have To Pay Out Millions In Damages And Legal Fees

BuzzFeed News has contacted Kebe and Cardi B for comment but did not receive a response before deadline.

The lawsuit, first filed in 2019 by Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, came in response to several defamatory comments Kebe made online and in her videos for her YouTube channel, UnWineWithTashaK.

Kebe made spurious claims about the rapper, including that she had performed a sex act with a bottle, had been unfaithful to her husband, rapper Offset, and had contracted herpes.

In her appeal to the initial ruling, Kebe claimed that the jury was presented with “lopsided” evidence. In October, Kebe was ordered by a judge to either pay up or secure a bond while her appeal was being considered.

Despite initially vowing to fight the ruling “all the way to the supreme court if need be,” the 41-year-old appeared to concede with the latest outcome and uploaded an edited photo of herself dressed in a McDonald’s uniform along with the caption #TashaKGetsAJOB.

“I will let y’all [know] what Part-Time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt. #iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it,” Kebe wrote.