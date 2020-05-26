 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are Some Tweets About The "Call Her Daddy" Drama That Will Make You Laugh, Cry, Or Consider Starting Your Own Podcast

Trending

Here Are Some Tweets About The "Call Her Daddy" Drama That Will Make You Laugh, Cry, Or Consider Starting Your Own Podcast

"Sofia Franklyn, the DNA test results are in and..."

By Ade Onibada

Picture of Ade Onibada Ade Onibada BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 26, 2020, at 12:53 p.m. ET

If you aren't already clued in on the drama surrounding the Call Her Daddy podcast, fear not. We've got a detailed recap that will give you context and a look at how a podcast empire on the rise was nearly derailed.

Call Her Daddy cover artwork featuring Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn
Instagram/Call Her Daddy / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/callherdaddy/?hl=en

Over the weekend, Alex Cooper, one half of the hosting duo behind the hit podcast, finally broke her silence to share her side of the story. It's as dramatic as you'd expect, but to the excitement of fans, it concluded with Alex announcing that the podcast will be returning this week with her hosting solo.

Somewhere along the way, Scooter Braun got involved. Yes, that Scooter Braun, allegedly hoping to negotiate a way for Sofia Franklyn to have her spot back on the show.

I had a convo with @scooterbraun He wanted to make it clear he wants nothing to do with this drama. I gave him my word I wouldn’t tweet about him again.Then this video happened. My hands are tied. To quote Bill Parcells.I reserve the right to change my mind. Slave to content
Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente

I had a convo with @scooterbraun He wanted to make it clear he wants nothing to do with this drama. I gave him my word I wouldn’t tweet about him again.Then this video happened. My hands are tied. To quote Bill Parcells.I reserve the right to change my mind. Slave to content

Reply Retweet Favorite

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy claimed on social media Braun had claimed to represent Peter Nelson, aka "suitman," in the ongoing dispute.

Needless to say, Portnoy wasn't interested. At all.

Heading rumors @scooterbraun called a woman whose last name rhymes with Cardini on behalf of Suitman to beg for 50% of CHD back. Umm Suitman it’s a wrap bro. You lost. #callherdaddy
Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente

Heading rumors @scooterbraun called a woman whose last name rhymes with Cardini on behalf of Suitman to beg for 50% of CHD back. Umm Suitman it’s a wrap bro. You lost. #callherdaddy

Reply Retweet Favorite

But appears to be loving the outcome of all the drama.

Welcome back @alexandracooper
Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente

Welcome back @alexandracooper

Reply Retweet Favorite

People online have also become invested in the drama, whether they're a fan of the podcast or not.

Do I listen to Call Her Daddy? No. Did I just watch a half hour YouTube video and declare my allegiance to Alex Cooper? Yes.
witty name here @LeahMargarett

Do I listen to Call Her Daddy? No. Did I just watch a half hour YouTube video and declare my allegiance to Alex Cooper? Yes.

Reply Retweet Favorite
me trying to explain the #callherdaddy tea to everyone i know
lana @alana7bernal

me trying to explain the #callherdaddy tea to everyone i know

Reply Retweet Favorite

People have clearly picked sides.

my summer plans 2020 #callherdaddy
Sienna Brown ❥ @siennaabrownn

my summer plans 2020 #callherdaddy

Reply Retweet Favorite

But most fans seemed to conclude that Sofia is not the father they thought she was.

Sofia Franklyn, the DNA test results are in and... #callherdaddy
keysa @keysadillaa

Sofia Franklyn, the DNA test results are in and... #callherdaddy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sofia after watching Alex’s video #callherdaddy
katie rowley @katierowley3

Sofia after watching Alex’s video #callherdaddy

Reply Retweet Favorite

The shade of it all.

“i didn’t have a boyfriend make my decisions” and that’s on being a daddy, not calling him daddy #callherdaddy
Camryn Rosser @camrynrosser

“i didn’t have a boyfriend make my decisions” and that’s on being a daddy, not calling him daddy #callherdaddy

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the Daddy Gang are ready to reassemble for Alex.

in @alexandracooper we trust #callherdaddy
victoria @viiclynn

in @alexandracooper we trust #callherdaddy

Reply Retweet Favorite

And most are applauding Alex for taking control of her own career.

alex cooper talking to alex cooper in the mirror #callherdaddy
†canaan @cxcainan

alex cooper talking to alex cooper in the mirror #callherdaddy

Reply Retweet Favorite

When the bio changes, you know that shit is real.

and that’s on coming out of a shitshow absolutely flourishing and leaving the toxicity in the dust #callherdaddy
b’s ??♡☁️ @brecoric

and that’s on coming out of a shitshow absolutely flourishing and leaving the toxicity in the dust #callherdaddy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans are just relieved to have their Wednesday fix back on the roster.

watching Alex’s video\\ when she said “I’ll see you fuckers on Wednesday” #AlexCooper #daddygang #callherdaddy
Jos @JoselyneRosado

watching Alex’s video\\ when she said “I’ll see you fuckers on Wednesday” #AlexCooper #daddygang #callherdaddy

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT