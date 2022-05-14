Britney Spears Announced That She Has Miscarried "Our Miracle Baby"

Britney Spears has shared that she has miscarried her pregnancy, in an announcement published on a joint Instagram with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," said the statement.

"This is a devastating time for any parent perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

Speaking on the loss of her pregnancy, Spears said that she and Asghari would "continue trying" to grow their family before thanking fans for support and requesting privacy.

"Our love for each other is our strength," said the joint post.

"We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family"