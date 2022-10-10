The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations

Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews.

In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

In a statement, the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance described Ye’s message as a threat to Black and Jewish relations.

“Ye’s recent statements about the Jewish community are hurtful, offensive, and wrong,” the organization, which launched in 2021, said in a statement. “They perpetuate stereotypes that have been the basis for discrimination and violence against Jews for thousands of years. Words like this tear at the fabric of the Black-Jewish relationship.”