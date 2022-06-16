Beyoncé Fans Did Not Waste A Single Second Buying Her Mystery Album Merch That Includes A CD

Lapeyrolerie purchased the Pose 1 box, but said that she was now regretting not going with Pose 4 given the significance of the number to the Knowles-Carter family.

Hannah Audifferen, a legal clerk from Atlanta who bought the Beyoncé box after waking up in the middle of the night to get some water and check social media, similarly regretted not choosing the Pose 4 box.

“I’ve never bought Beyoncé merch before. She is so secretive in her creative process, I just kinda wanted a piece of this history,” Audifferen told BuzzFeed News.

“I chose box two and now I’m thinking I should’ve chosen box four since four is her favorite number,” she added.

Audifferen said she had no doubt that the merchandise would be amazing.

“I think Beyoncé is too meticulous and calculated to put out a sub-par product, whether it be music or merch,” she said. “She titled the album Renaissance, so I’m sure she’s going to deliver something amazing.”

Other Beyoncé megafans like Melanie, from Houston, went all in by purchasing all four mystery boxes a little after 7 a.m.

The 32-year-old, who only wished to be identified by her first name, said she wouldn’t dare miss out on an opportunity to own all the merchandise available to commemorate the moment Beyoncé announced new music.

“This is the first album we’ve had in years," she said. "A chance for her to give us ass-clapping music that pushes multiple genres forward again. How could I not buy it?”

Dejah, a 22-year-old student from Chicago, admitted her purchase was an impulse buy. She had been introduced to Beyoncé’s music as a young child by her mother.

“I think the Beyhive is so dedicated because we don’t wanna miss anything,” Dejah said. “We’re in a time where artists don’t really do promo anymore, and I think Beyoncé set the tone even more for that when she spontaneously dropped her self-titled [album] in 2013.”

Xavier, a 26-year-old publicist from Brooklyn, was getting ready for bed when he went for a final scroll of his Twitter timeline and saw the album announcement from Tidal. He said he proceeded to scream into his pillow with excitement.

“It was 1:30 a.m. I didn’t go to sleep until 3:30 a.m.,” he told BuzzFeed News.

Without hesitation, Xavier snapped up a box of the merchandise because, in his words, “better safe than sorry.”

His love for Beyoncé began as an 8-year-old boy dancing to "Crazy in Love" whenever it played on the television.

“Being a fan of hers for so long, I’ve learned that she always delivers high-quality things, merch included,” Xavier said. “One of the worst feelings is missing out on Beyoncé’s greatness. I have zero clue what to expect except for the CD and the shirt, but I’m secretly hoping one of my boxes has the FWT (Formation World Tour) DVD.”

As a fan who has previously purchased her merchandise, Xavier said that he had yet to be disappointed by what the singer offered.

Even in the midst of financial insecurity and the rising cost of living, the price of fandom was something that all her fans agreed that they were happy to pay.

“[Beyoncé’s] paid her dues,” Xavier said. "She’s been strategic with her artistry and has been able to mostly control how her art is put out to the world and the subjects she chooses to discuss. As fans, we respect that."