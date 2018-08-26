BuzzFeed News

An Intruder Got On Stage At Beyoncè And Jay-Z's Show In Atlanta – But Don't Worry, They're OK

The couple's publicist says they are both fine.

By Ade Onibada

Posted on August 26, 2018, at 6:38 a.m. ET

Jay Z and Beyoncè have assured fans their tour will continue as normal after a stage invader brought their show in Atlanta to an abrupt halt Saturday night.

Larry Busacca/PW18 / Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment / Via gettyimages.co.uk

Footage posted to social media by fans shows the final moments of the show, as the couple exit the stage after performing their latest track "Apeshit." Then someone in a white T-shirt and black shorts was seen to emerge from the audience and appear to follow them off stage.

A fan ran after Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z on stage tonight and the dancers tried to stop him. #OTRII #Atlanta https://t.co/m47AMvyWCv https://t.co/GpNDyUX9f6
BEYONCÉ LEGION @BeyLegion

A fan ran after Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z on stage tonight and the dancers tried to stop him. #OTRII #Atlanta https://t.co/m47AMvyWCv https://t.co/GpNDyUX9f6

Dancers then break into a run and follow after the intruder. Fans can heard to say: "It's a fight!"

A fan ran after Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z on stage tonight and the dancers tried to stop him. #OTRII #Atlanta https://t.co/m47AMvyWCv https://t.co/8V5fGaUtrj
BEYONCÉ LEGION @BeyLegion

A fan ran after Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z on stage tonight and the dancers tried to stop him. #OTRII #Atlanta https://t.co/m47AMvyWCv https://t.co/8V5fGaUtrj

Yvette Noel-Schure, publicist for the couple – who were playing the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where they will play again Sunday night – took to Instagram to thank fans for their concern and reassure the public that they are fine.

Instagram / Via instagram.com

More footage captured the moment concert security stepped in to contain the situation as the dancers and band were briskly ushered off the stage.

Someone jumped on stage and tried to rush Beyoncé &amp; JAY Z at the end of tonight's show in Atlanta. #OTRII Dancers tried to stop them. The Beyhive is wondering, where in the world was security as the dancers were left to defend themselves as he pushed and ran on stage. https://t.co/DBWgMdjVdr
Beyoncé Enforcer @BeyonceEnforcer

Someone jumped on stage and tried to rush Beyoncé &amp; JAY Z at the end of tonight's show in Atlanta. #OTRII Dancers tried to stop them. The Beyhive is wondering, where in the world was security as the dancers were left to defend themselves as he pushed and ran on stage. https://t.co/DBWgMdjVdr

This video, shot from a different angle, shows how the stage invader hopped on stage and weaved inbetween the dancers to follow the Carters backstage.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lovebscott / Via Instagram

The couple, who are worth an estimated $1.25 billion, are currently on the North American leg of their On The Run II tour, the sequel to their first joint tour in 2014.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment / Via gettyimages.co.uk

Fans used social media to voice their concern about the incident and some even suggested that the couple would be unlikely to stop at Atlanta again following the scare.

Have respect for performers especially their security. What happened in Atlanta on stage for #OTRII was scary. Do remember that performers are humans after all. They’re paid to entertain, not to get hurt. I have to applaud Beyoncé’s dancers for protecting her as she left.
Josue Ponce @HeyJosuePonce

Have respect for performers especially their security. What happened in Atlanta on stage for #OTRII was scary. Do remember that performers are humans after all. They’re paid to entertain, not to get hurt. I have to applaud Beyoncé’s dancers for protecting her as she left.

And y'all wonder why Beyoncé doesn't do backstage passes anymore? I wouldn't be surprised if Beyoncé next tour will be seen from Netflix. Ain't no more tour bih. Thanks Atlanta! #OTRII https://t.co/wUw7qzfgDn
Cookie Targaryen @Cookiebaby23

And y'all wonder why Beyoncé doesn't do backstage passes anymore? I wouldn't be surprised if Beyoncé next tour will be seen from Netflix. Ain't no more tour bih. Thanks Atlanta! #OTRII https://t.co/wUw7qzfgDn

Y’all wondering why Beyoncé don’t do meet and greets no more. Which one of y’all Atlanta gays got on stage and tried to run on Jay, like that! You thought!
Ty⚜️⚠️ @foreverfreshkid

Y’all wondering why Beyoncé don’t do meet and greets no more. Which one of y’all Atlanta gays got on stage and tried to run on Jay, like that! You thought!

Yall really let somebody run up on Beyonce like that in atlanta
jupiter 💫 @wondagurll

Yall really let somebody run up on Beyonce like that in atlanta

And people wonder why Beyoncé and Jay Z don’t do backstage things anymore. Some people have to ruin it for everyone, looks like Atlanta won’t be seeing the Carters for a while😡
laura @laura_stubbsx

And people wonder why Beyoncé and Jay Z don’t do backstage things anymore. Some people have to ruin it for everyone, looks like Atlanta won’t be seeing the Carters for a while😡

According to Billboard, the couple are scheduled to be on the road for another month and a half and the tour is expected to pass the $250 million mark when it concludes in Seattle on October 4.

giphy.com / Via giphy.com

An employee at the venue said no one was available to comment. BuzzFeed News has contacted the tour's promoter, Live Nation, for comment.

