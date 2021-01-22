You’ve Seen All The Bernie Sanders Memes. Well, This Guy Just Made It Easier To Make Your Own.

By now, there isn’t anywhere Sen. Bernie Sanders hasn’t been "sighted" following his appearance at the presidential inauguration.

From Bernie on album covers to him in famous movies, the meme treatment of the senator seated at the US Capitol in a very practical outfit is one of the standout moments from the inauguration that is still bringing the internet joy days after.

It seems inevitable that a 22-year-old grad student would create the ultimate site to make the meme game much more accessible to anyone who isn’t a whiz with Photoshop.

Nick Sawhney built the site Bernie Sits in the midst of the meme storm. He told BuzzFeed News that it has been all systems go ever since it went live.

“It was very frantic," he said. "I felt like my apartment was on fire. I was, like, scaling up the website, going on Twitter and trying to raise money to keep paying for it so it wouldn't just shut down. It was really just a nonstop kind of night.”

While he doesn't know the full metrics just yet, Sawhney said the site was averaging between 20–30 requests per second the day after the inauguration and has continued to grow as more publications linked out to him.

“It's wild. I have no comprehension of this number of people,” said the NYU student, who is originally from San Francisco.

Sawhney, who built the site in less than a day, said he was “blown away” by the number of people who have supported the site with financial donations.