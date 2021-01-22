 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

You’ve Seen All The Bernie Sanders Memes. Well, This Guy Just Made It Easier To Make Your Own.

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

You’ve Seen All The Bernie Sanders Memes. Well, This Guy Just Made It Easier To Make Your Own.

"Enter an address or location and Bernie will appear there."

By Ade Onibada

Picture of Ade Onibada Ade Onibada BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 22, 2021, at 10:46 a.m. ET

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy! https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k
nick @nick_sawhney

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy! https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @nick_sawhney

By now, there isn’t anywhere Sen. Bernie Sanders hasn’t been "sighted" following his appearance at the presidential inauguration.

From Bernie on album covers to him in famous movies, the meme treatment of the senator seated at the US Capitol in a very practical outfit is one of the standout moments from the inauguration that is still bringing the internet joy days after.

It seems inevitable that a 22-year-old grad student would create the ultimate site to make the meme game much more accessible to anyone who isn’t a whiz with Photoshop.

Nick Sawhney built the site Bernie Sits in the midst of the meme storm. He told BuzzFeed News that it has been all systems go ever since it went live.

“It was very frantic," he said. "I felt like my apartment was on fire. I was, like, scaling up the website, going on Twitter and trying to raise money to keep paying for it so it wouldn't just shut down. It was really just a nonstop kind of night.”

While he doesn't know the full metrics just yet, Sawhney said the site was averaging between 20–30 requests per second the day after the inauguration and has continued to grow as more publications linked out to him.

“It's wild. I have no comprehension of this number of people,” said the NYU student, who is originally from San Francisco.

Sawhney, who built the site in less than a day, said he was “blown away” by the number of people who have supported the site with financial donations.

Nick Sawhney

Sawhney was unable to vote in the 2016 presidential election, as he missed the legal age limit by two weeks. He said the world feels “a little bit less scary and horrible,” since Biden’s inauguration, and he is optimistic for the future because of politicians like Sanders who he described as “iconic.”

“Even after he didn't win the presidential nomination, I think that he served a very important role," he said. "Because if there hadn't been leftists, or, you know, whatever you want to call him in the primaries, then I don't think Biden would have moved over to the left. We started talking about things like our stimulus checks and healthcare things and immigration. I really see value in that. Ideally we don't have to move incrementally, I guess, but Bernie Sanders did change the conversation.”

The user-friendly site does just as advertised. With the help of Google Maps, you simply enter an address or location into the search box and the Sanders will appear there.

Sawhney was unsurprised that Sanders had become the center of laughs online.

.@nick_sawhney made a website that lets you put bernie in places using google maps street view and IT'S SO FUN😆 👉 https://t.co/ekFUiYiO0t ☕️ https://t.co/O4yY3oVfs2 PS - He got covered in @WIRED too🤯
Buy Me a Coffee @buymeacoffee

.@nick_sawhney made a website that lets you put bernie in places using google maps street view and IT'S SO FUN😆 👉 https://t.co/ekFUiYiO0t ☕️ https://t.co/O4yY3oVfs2 PS - He got covered in @WIRED too🤯

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @buymeacoffee

“I feel like, especially in these circles of Twitter, people poke fun at him in a much more loving way than they poke fun of other politicians," he said.

The obvious next step is to merge @everylot_usps 's bot &amp; @nick_sawhney 's website.
Jen Mapes @MapesGeog

The obvious next step is to merge @everylot_usps 's bot &amp; @nick_sawhney 's website.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MapesGeog

But even with the surge in popularity, the website designer made clear that he wasn’t trying to capitalize on the site and would eventually hope to channel the momentum into something meaningful.

The Internet is good, actually. via @nick_sawhney https://t.co/CeKN7js2x9
Brent Jones @brentajones

The Internet is good, actually. via @nick_sawhney https://t.co/CeKN7js2x9

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @brentajones

“I'd much rather the energy go from this to like talking about what Bernie has to say and how we can deal with it," he said. "I'm not here trying to like, you know, turn this meme website into a business or anything like that. I'm very happy that people are giving me money to support the site, and I will keep it running and maintained, until all of that runs out.”


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT